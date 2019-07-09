CHICAGO (CBS) — Did you get sticker shock from your Cook County property tax bill this summer? You have two options to get your taxes lowered.
First, file an appeal of your property tax assessment with the Cook County Assessor’s office.
If that doesn’t work, you can take your appeal to the Cook County Board of Review.
Property in Cook County is reassessed every three years, and you have a limited time frame to appeal your assessment, depending on where you live.
You can appeal your assessment on your own, for free, or you can hire an attorney who specializes in property taxes.