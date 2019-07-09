CHICAGO (CBS) — Officials are investigating the possible sighting of an alligator in the Humboldt Park Lagoon Tuesday.
According to Chicago police, a caller alerted officials through a Facebook post and Animal Control was sent out to investigate.
The Chicago Department of Animal Care and Control is on site for the investigation. CPD’s Anthony Guglielmi said officials have not “confirmed this is a legitimate call as of yet.”
Robert, also known as Alligator Bob, of the Chicago Herpetological Society is searching the lagoon.
In a separate incident in October of 2018, CBS 2 reported a kayaker out fishing for salmon on Lake Michigan found a four-foot long American alligator.
