CHICAGO (CBS) — A prayer service took place in a suburban cemetery where the unthinkable happened ten years ago.
A raid at Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip uncovered horrendous practices including the digging up of bodies and re-selling of burial plots.
Sheriff’s investigators and the FBI found bodies haphazardly disposed of and graves desecrated.
Loved ones were devastated and Burr Oak officials were sent to prison, convicted of charges including removal of human remains, theft from a place of worship and conspiracy.