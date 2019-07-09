Marian Catholic High School Celebrates Sister Mary Jo Sobieck's ESPY NominationThe south suburban school nun who fired a nearly perfect first pitch at a Chicago White Sox Game in August is up for an ESPY Award for "Best Viral Sports Moment."

Chicago Fire Soccer Club, Bridgeview Reach $65.5 Million Deal To Amend Stadium LeaseThe Chicago Fire Soccer Club and the Village of Bridgeview have agreed to an amended stadium lease.

Iranian Volleyball Team Held For Hours At O'HareAfroozi said this is not the first time. Last year, the same thing happened when the Iranian national team arrived at the airport along with Poland, and the European squad did not go through the same rigorous process.

Women's League Seeks More Fans, Sponsors After US TitleNWSL's staff is small. The league had three to five full-time employees when it started and now has 13, including five in its media office. The goal is to grow teams and staff.

Brawl Among Fans At Guaranteed Rate Field Captured On VideoThere was a brawl in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field at Saturday’s Cubs, White Sox game.

White Sox Beat Cubs 3-1Iván Nova pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning for his first home win in eight tries, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu homered, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 3-1 to salvage a two-game split Sunday.