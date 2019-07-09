CHICAGO (AP/CBS) – Chicago-based Skidmore, Owings & Merrill has been chosen to design two satellite concourses as part of the $8.5 billion expansion of O’Hare International Airport.
The concourses, which will cost about $1.4 billion, will complement the Global Terminal and concourse, a Y-shaped, 2.2 million-square-foot structure designed by Chicago architect Jeanne Gang.
Ground is scheduled to be broken on the two satellite concourses in January 2022. Construction of the Global Terminal is to start in 2023.
