CHICAGO (CBS)– Mayor Lori Lightfoot is pausing certain water meter installations after elevated lead levels were found in a new round of testing.
The mayor made the announcement Tuesday morning. Lightfoot stressed that overall, Chicago water is safe and meeting or exceeding EPA standards.
But, the city is pausing the installations of water meters in homes with lead service lines.
Recent tests found lead levels rose in 22% of homes with new meters.
“I made this decision after being informed of new data in 2019 which showed lead levels rose higher than is allowed by federal standards after water meter installation in certain houses,” Lightfoot said. “If you live in a home where a water meter was installed, we suggest you to take advantage of the free filter and have your water tested.”
Lightfoot said this is especially important for homes with young children and women who are pregnant.
The mayor urges all residents with meters to register for a free water filter set, certified to remove lead.
You can call 3-1-1 to register for the filters and have your water tested for at no charge.