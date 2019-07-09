CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police said a woman was sexually assaulted in the 100 block of East Randolph, not far from Millennium Park.
Authorities said the incident happened around 4:00 Tuesday morning. A 27-year-old woman was waiting on the Red Line platform when a male took her phone and started running.
She chased after him into the street and afterwards he sexually assaulted her and fled the scene, according to police.
The woman was transported to Northwestern Hospital.
CPD said no one is in custody. Central detectives are investigating.