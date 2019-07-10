CHICAGO (CBS) — Every day, streets in Chicago become the dumping grounds for unwanted garbage.

CBS 2 found no neighborhood sees more illegal trash dumping than Austin, with 534 complaints in the past year alone.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams digs into why it’s happening so often there and what’s being done about it.

One lot in particular behind an abandoned home is a target of fly dumpers. People who live on the block are upset and their frustration is shared by many in Austin.

Three girls – ages nine, six and three – are Samuel Johnson’s nieces, who cannot enjoy the summertime childhood pleasure of skipping down the block or even playing right outside their home.

“We don’t even let my nieces play in the backyard,” Johnson said.

His family lives next door to a vacant lot in the 4700 block of West Polk. It’s full of garbage, pieces of furniture and multiple abandoned cars where people have sex, the family said.

“This is getting our of hand,” said Johnson.

Out of hand throughout Austin. City records show Austin has more 311 calls complaining of fly dumping than any other Chicago community, by far. Twenty calls this month alone.

“They dump so much here, it protrudes all the way in the alley, man. It’s just a headache,” said Austin resident Wade Simmons.

In the 4900 block of West Washington, one lot has so much debris, including discolored couches, Simmons sees potential danger for his neighbors.

“We’re going to end up finding a kid back here hurt, or somebody laying up under this stuff dead,” Simmons said.

He mentioned that the city has cleaned up the lot, but…

“Somebody comes back does the same thing over again. Frustrating man,” said Simmons.

In the 4700 block of Monroe, one address on the 311 list of fly dumping has been cleared of debris. And Renard Johnson, who owns a two-flat across the street, said he rolls up his sleeves and cleans up other locations.

“We cut grass, try to keep stuff out, put gates up with friends of mine,” said Johnson. “‘Cause we care about the neighborhood,” he said.

City spokesperson Marjani Williams said as a result of surveillance cameras, 50 people have been prosecuted citywide for flying dumping. Fines start at $1,500 and she vows the city will take care of the lot next door to the little girls very soon.