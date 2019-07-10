CHICAGO (CBS) — The Ewing Avenue Bridge over the Calumet River would not go down Wednesday afternoon, causing a headache for drivers.
Firefighters had to spray water on the bridge because the metal had expanded in the heat.
Bike riders and drivers had to be turned around.
Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures at O’Hare International Airport reaching 93 degrees. It was the sixth day to reach the 90-degree mark this year.