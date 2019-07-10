



From alligators in the city to a donkey on the expressway, the Chicago area has reported many exotic sightings.

Officials confirmed Tuesday there is a 4-foot-long alligator in the Humboldt Park lagoon.

Chicago police, Animal Care and Control crews, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, and an animal specialist responded to the reports of an alligator in the lagoon Tuesday morning, and later confirmed a 4-foot reptile was in the water.

This is not the only alligator sighting in the Chicago area.

In a separate incident in October of 2018, CBS 2 reported a kayaker out fishing for salmon on Lake Michigan found a four-foot long American alligator. Fisherman David Castaneda was out on the water near Waukegan Harbor when the reptile caught his attention.

Alligators are not the only rare sighting. One driver reported a spotting a donkey on a highway.

In April of 2019, a donkey was found in the middle of I-90 near Arlington Heights Road.

The donkey escaped a trailer on I-90 and was quickly brought to safety by officials.

In another exotic, spotting a tiger walked into a bar, no joke.

In February of 2014, a southwest suburban man took his tiger cub into a bar in Lockport. The man was charged reckless conduct and possession of a dangerous animal.

Courgars have been more frequently spotted in the Chicago area. The Streamwood neighborhood was put on alert after an August 2018 cougar sighting.

Bears, coyotes and mountain lions have also been reported in local areas.

In 2015, wildlife expert Stanley Gehrt, who studied Chicago’s coyote population, said the populations of coyotes, bears and mountain lions have been increasing, pushing them closer to urban areas.