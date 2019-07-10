



A “database error” at the Illinois Department of Employment Security is preventing people who are out of a job from filing their unemployment claims online, leaving many scrambling to fill out the paperwork in person and wondering if they’ll be able to get their benefits this week.

Unemployed workers in Illinois must file claims every two weeks to receive their benefits, but some people who receive unemployment benefits said they have been unable to file a claim online since Monday.

When Michael Martinez, of Schaumburg, tried to file his claim on Tuesday, the IDES website informed him of an outage for “routine maintenance.”

Martinez said he tried calling the unemployment office and was told he would have to come in to file a claim in person. So, rather than spending the day looking for a job, he drove to the IDES office to file his claim.

In a statement, IDES said it was “working to resolve a database error” that caused problems with its website and the Illinois Benefit Information System, and expects the problem to be fixed by the end of the week.

“We are still determining exactly what happened, but we do know this is not a cybersecurity issue. This is an internal network issue. No data was released,” IDES spokesman Sam Salustro stated in an email.

Martinez questioned why he got a “routine maintenance” message on the IDES website if the problem was a database error.

While IDES is unable to accept unemployment claims online, recipients can file claims in person at their nearest unemployment office, or by calling 800-244-5361. They can find the nearest IDES office on the agency’s website.

“The department expects that the issue will be resolved by the end of the week and that most recipients of unemployment benefits will receive their payments by Friday,” Salustro stated.

Most claims normally take two days to process, so anyone who files their claim by Wednesday should get paid their benefits by Friday, according to Salustro.