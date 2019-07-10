CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Michigan City, Indiana, said an inmate escaped from the Indiana State Prison Wednesday morning.
The inmate, Travis Hornett, is a white Hispanic male who is 5’4 and 160 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
According to the Michigan City Police department, Hornett fled during a work detail on prison grounds and is believed to still be in the area. He was wearing khaki clothes when he escaped.
Indiana Department of Corrections records indicate Hornett was in prison for a 2018 burglary conviction, and has previous convictions for theft, receiving stolen property, and burglary.
Authorites said Hornett is to be considered dangerous.
Anyone who may have seen him or have information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 to provide information.