White Sox Extend Protective Netting At Guaranteed Rate FieldWorkers were seen Wednesday putting up new netting at the field, making the team the first in baseball to extend the netting all the way to the foul poles.

Finding The Ability In Disability: A Glen Ellyn Teen Will Represent Team USA In The World Para-Swimming ChampionshipsAfter Ahalya Lettenberger was born with a rare muscular skeletal condition, doctors told her family that she would never walk. Now 15 years later, the Glen Ellyn native is on her way to the World Championships as the youngest athlete on the Paralympics Swimming National A Team.

John Deere Classic: TPC Deere Run 'A Good, Straight-Forward Golf Course'Tough and picturesque, TPC Deere Run, home of the John Deere Classic, is a PGA Tour gem that rewards quality shots with good scores.

Baseball Report: Best Home Run Derby Ever?After a dazzling Home Run Derby, MLB heads into the All-Star Game with ace pitcher Justin Verlander insisting that baseballs are juiced.

Marian Catholic High School Celebrates Sister Mary Jo Sobieck's ESPY NominationThe south suburban school nun who fired a nearly perfect first pitch at a Chicago White Sox Game in August is up for an ESPY Award for "Best Viral Sports Moment."

Chicago Fire Soccer Club, Bridgeview Reach $65.5 Million Deal To Amend Stadium LeaseThe Chicago Fire Soccer Club and the Village of Bridgeview have agreed to an amended stadium lease.