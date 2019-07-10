CHICAGO (CBS)– A Dixon mom was arrested after she was found driving while her kids sat inside an inflatable pool on top of her car.
According to the Dixon Police Department, officers were alerted and later observed the Audi Q5 driving westbound on Illinois Route 2 with a “blue inflatable pool on the roof with two juveniles inside of the pool.”
Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer A. Janus Yeager, 49, who said she had her daughters ride inside of the empty pool to “hold it down on their drive home.”
Police learned the 49-year-old drove into town to inflate the pool at a friends’ house.
Yeager was arrested and charged with two counts of Endangering the Health or Life of a Child and two counts of Reckless Conduct. Police said she was also cited for failure to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and under the age of 16.
Yeager was transported to the Dixon Police Department where she was processed and released after posting bond.