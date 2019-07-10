CHICAGO (CBS) — Chaos erupted at a busy South Loop hotel Tuesday night, after four men ran into the Marriott Marquis near McCormick Place, trying to hide from police after allegedly stealing and crashing a car.
Police said a stolen black Pontiac sedan was speeding south on Michigan Avenue shortly before midnight, when it rear-ended a gray Infiniti sedan near Cullerton Street.
The Pontiac spun out and crashed into two parked cars. Five young men inside that car fled the scene.
“I saw about five young teenagers jumping out of the car and running down the street. I yelled to them, ‘Is anybody hurt?’ and they just laughed,” witness Lisa White said.
Four of the young men from the Pontiac later were located inside the Marriott Marquis, near 21st and Prairies, after they tried to hide inside the hotel, according to police. The fifth man who was inside the Pontiac has not been located.
Police said five men inside the Infiniti were not injured in the crash. They told police they believed the men in the Pontiac were going to shoot at them before the collision.
The four men arrested at the Marriott have been charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle. Three adults – 19-year-old Jorge Perez, 19-year-old Martin Perez, and 28-year-old Javier Ramirez, all from Oak Lawn – are due to appear in court next month. A 17-year-old charged as a juvenile will appear in Juvenile Court.