CHICAGO (CBS) — Several homes in the Chatham neighborhood are being evacuated Thursday morning, and a nearby school has been placed on lockdown, due to a large natural gas leak.
The Chicago Fire Department initiated a Level 2 Hazardous Materials response for a leak from a high pressure gas main in the 600 block of East 91st Place.
Fire Department officials said they were conducting precautionary evacuation of nearby homes.
A nearby school also was placed on lockdown, and told to shelter in place.
No injuries have been reported.