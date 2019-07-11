  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several homes in the Chatham neighborhood are being evacuated Thursday morning, and a nearby school has been placed on lockdown, due to a large natural gas leak.

The Chicago Fire Department initiated a Level 2 Hazardous Materials response for a leak from a high pressure gas main in the 600 block of East 91st Place.

Fire Department officials said they were conducting precautionary evacuation of nearby homes.

A nearby school also was placed on lockdown, and told to shelter in place.

No injuries have been reported.