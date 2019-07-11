Menu
Rescued Otters Find New Home At The Shedd Aquarium
TOO CUTE: These two new members of Shedd Aquarium in Chicago are "otter"ly adorable! Workers welcomed these orphaned sea otter pups on Monday. The two otters are about 9 and 10 weeks old and were rescued by California’s Monterey Bay Aquarium sea otter program. https://cbsloc.al/2xKy0Ys
2 hours ago
Four High Schoolers From Deerfield Make Team USA For Youth Soccer's World Cup
The timing of the U.S. Women’s National Team winning their second consecutive World Cup couldn’t be better to inspire four local high school soccer players, who are headed to Sweden to compete for Team USA in their own international showdown. CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports.
3 hours ago
Chicago Weather: Sunny Skies, Possible Storms In Indiana
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Jasper, Lake and Newton counties in Indiana that ended at 2:45 p.m.
Weather Watch For The Weekend: Sunny Skies, Maybe A Shower
CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis says while it’s possible a few storms could fire up early in the day Saturday, most of the weekend is looking dry and much more pleasant.
On July 4th, Parades, Picnics, And Fireworks Celebrate Independence Day, But Storms Could Dampen Festivities
With the threat of some decidedly un-holiday-like weather this evening, everyone is fitting in the fun while they still have the chance.
John Deere Classic: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa To Attack TPC Deere Run
PGA Tour young guns like Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa hope to take next step as they tee off at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
White Sox Extend Protective Netting At Guaranteed Rate Field
Workers were seen Wednesday putting up new netting at the field, making the team the first in baseball to extend the netting all the way to the foul poles.
Finding The Ability In Disability: A Glen Ellyn Teen Will Represent Team USA In The World Para-Swimming Championships
After Ahalya Lettenberger was born with a rare muscular skeletal condition, doctors told her family that she would never walk. Now 15 years later, the Glen Ellyn native is on her way to the World Championships as the youngest athlete on the Paralympics Swimming National A Team.
John Deere Classic: TPC Deere Run 'A Good, Straight-Forward Golf Course'
Tough and picturesque, TPC Deere Run, home of the John Deere Classic, is a PGA Tour gem that rewards quality shots with good scores.
Baseball Report: Best Home Run Derby Ever?
After a dazzling Home Run Derby, MLB heads into the All-Star Game with ace pitcher Justin Verlander insisting that baseballs are juiced.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
