Four High School Soccer Players From Deerfield Headed To Sweden For World Cup Of Youth SoccerThe timing of the U.S. Women’s National Team winning their second consecutive World Cup couldn’t be better to inspire four local high school soccer players, who are headed to Sweden to compete for Team USA in their own international showdown.

John Deere Classic: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa To Attack TPC Deere RunPGA Tour young guns like Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa hope to take next step as they tee off at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

White Sox Extend Protective Netting At Guaranteed Rate FieldWorkers were seen Wednesday putting up new netting at the field, making the team the first in baseball to extend the netting all the way to the foul poles.

Finding The Ability In Disability: A Glen Ellyn Teen Will Represent Team USA In The World Para-Swimming ChampionshipsAfter Ahalya Lettenberger was born with a rare muscular skeletal condition, doctors told her family that she would never walk. Now 15 years later, the Glen Ellyn native is on her way to the World Championships as the youngest athlete on the Paralympics Swimming National A Team.

John Deere Classic: TPC Deere Run 'A Good, Straight-Forward Golf Course'Tough and picturesque, TPC Deere Run, home of the John Deere Classic, is a PGA Tour gem that rewards quality shots with good scores.

Baseball Report: Best Home Run Derby Ever?After a dazzling Home Run Derby, MLB heads into the All-Star Game with ace pitcher Justin Verlander insisting that baseballs are juiced.