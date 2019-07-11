CHICAGO (CBS) — Fear among immigrant communities is mounting, as the Trump administration says deportation raids that were delayed nearly three weeks ago will go forward, and they could start this weekend.

“They’re absolutely going to happen. There’s approximately a million people in this country with removal orders, and of course that isn’t what ICE will go after in this, but that’s the pool of people who have been all the way through the due process chain,” acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) director Ken Cuccinelli said.

Immigration groups in Chicago believe this is the time to mobilize. Many will rally outside the USCIS field office in Chicago on Thursday morning.

Their main objective is to make sure Chicago’s undocumented immigrants know their rights if their home is targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids this weekend.

The Trump administration has said ICE agents are preparing to conduct deportation raids beginning Sunday, to arrest thousands of undocumented immigrants across the U.S.

The New York Times reports the raids could begin as early as Sunday.

This comes just weeks after President Donald Trump announced he was delaying the operation.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been a vocal opponent of the Trump administration plans. She said she’s ensuring the Chicago Police Department won’t cooperate with the ICE raids in any way.

“That means that they will not team up with ICE to detain any resident. We have also cut off ICE from access from any CPD databases, and that will remain permanent,” Lightfoot said. “The threat of raids has forced our residents to hide in the shadows, to live in constant fear, and not go to school or show up to work. I’ve personally spoken with ICE leadership in Chicago and voiced my strong objections to any raids, and the things that are happening that are terrorizing and traumatizing our community.”

Meantime President Trump tweeted Thursday morning he will hold a news conference on the 2020 Census and the citizenship question he wants added to it. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling has barred the question for now, but the president has said he might issue an executive order or memorandum to try to force the issue.