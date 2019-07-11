CHICAGO (CBS) — An inmate who escaped from the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City on Wednesday has been captured.
Thomas Hornett, 39, walked away from a work detail on prison grounds Wednesday afternoon.
The Indiana Department of Corrections said he was tracked to a vacant home in Beverly Shores. Officials said he broke into the home after he escaped.
Hornett surrendered shortly after midnight when confronted by members of the IDOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Indiana State Police, and local police.
Officials said Hornett will face new felony charges as a result of his escape.
IDOC records indicate Hornett was in prison for a 2018 burglary conviction, and has previous convictions for theft, receiving stolen property, and burglary.