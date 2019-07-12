



Seven scooter companies have been hit with 14 fines in the first month of the four-month pilot program, according to Chicago Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

The department said the companies failed to meet “strict operational, safety and equity guidelines for the four-month scooter pilot.”

Citations up to $1,000 each were issued to Bird, Bolt, grüv, JUMP, Sherpa, Spin and Wheels.

Some of the fines were issued for failing to meet terms including ensuring scooters remain within the pilot area, requiring post-ride pictures, responding to complaints promptly and addressing the city’s equity requirements.

Scooters began showing up outside designated areas one day after the program began. Other complaints included people going too fast on the scooters, confusion caused for cars, and even one person being hit and hospitalized.

“Any vendor that continues to fail to adhere to the pilot’s terms will be subject to permit suspension or revocation,” BACP Commissioner Rosa Escareno said in a statement.

The following citations were issued Friday:

Operating Outside of the Pilot Zone – Bird

Failure to Limit Scooters to 15 mph – Wheels

Failure to Require Post-Ride Pictures – Bolt and grüv

Failure to Respond to Complaints Within Two Hours – Sherpa and grüv

Failure to Be Responsive to Concerns 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – Spin and Wheels

Failure to Affix Educational Brochure to Scooter – Bird and Sherpa

Four companies also received citations on June 28 for failure to rebalance scooters properly into two priority areas each morning, the release stated.

More than 170,000 rides were reported in the first three weeks of the pilot program, according to BACP.

BACP and the Chicago Department of Transportation are asking for feedback from residents regarding the program. Comments can be sent to scooterfeedback@cityofchicago.org.

However, immediate issues should be called in to 311.