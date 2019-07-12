



Chicago Police Officer James A. Hunt went viral when a video was exposed of him claiming, “I kill mother——-.” Now the Civilian Office of Police Accountability has put out a damning assessment of his viral and vile actions. CBS 2 accessed the assessment through a Freedom of Information Act request.

CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards has been working this story for months. In February CBS 2 Investigators exposed the fact the Hunt had indeed killed before — a teenager.

DeSean Pittman was killed when Hunt shot him 10 times in 2014. Hunt was the only officer to shoot after he said Pittman aimed in his direction. That shooting was deemed justified.

The video of Hunt talking about killing was filmed July 3, 2018. He was talking to Kenneth Lee.

COPA’s report states, “Officer Hunt repeatedly made profane and derogatory statements, which served to harass and antagonize members of the public… The video footage did more harm to break down police/public relations than witnessed in a long time.”

At one point in the video Hunt says he is taping Lee.

“He said, ‘We about to go on Snapchat.'” said Lee. “I’m like, ‘You don’t have a Snapchat,’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I do. It’s called I f—-d your mom.'”

COPA noted Hunt’s “abject failure” to “extend human dignity to every citizen,” in its report.

COPA’s recommended penalty is one year of suspension for Hunt.

Hunt arrested Lee the day of the viral video, and those charges were kicked. Lee’s now suing CPD.

COPA sustained 12 of the 14 allegations against Hunt, including that he improperly charged Lee with assault.

In the mayoral debate, CBS 2 asked then-candidate Lori Lightfoot about the incident.

She responded, “I have serious questions for the superintendent why that officer wasn’t stripped of his police powers and put in call back. And that disciplinary action, charges should have been filed against him in front of the police board. That’s what should happen to him.”

CPD says Supt. Eddie Johnson concurs with COPA’s findings.

So a process is beginning. For the time being Hunt is on full duty status assigned to Area South gang enforcement.