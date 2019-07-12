Chicago(CBS) — In a new indictment filed in court on Thursday, Derrel McDavid, R. Kelly’s former manager, and another employee, Milton “June” Brown, are facing federal charges related to Kelly’s alleged sex crimes. Kelly was arrested in Chicago Thursday night on 13 new federal charges including child pornography and obstruction of justice.
Here are some key details about the two men:
Derrel McDavid
- Beginning in the early 1990s, McDavid worked as Kelly’s business manager. He ended the relationship in 2013 amid a dispute over unpaid wages. He later sued Kelly for more than $1 million.
- McDavid has been quick to challenge Kelly’s many accusers. During Kelly’s 2008 trial, after Lisa Van Allen testified against Kelly, McDavid called Van Allen “an admitted thief and liar who wouldn’t know the truth if she tripped over it.”
- He also lashed out at another Kelly accuser, Jerhonda Pace, threatening to sue her for violating a confidentiality clause in her settlement with Kelly after she appeared in the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly.”
- In the new indictment filed in federal court Thursday, McDavid is accused of helping cover up Kelly’s alleged crimes, paying hush money to victims and collecting incriminating tapes of Kelly to prevent their release.
- McDavid pleaded not guilty to each of the four federal charges Friday and was released on a $500,000 bond. He’s due back in court next week.
Milton “June” Brown
- Brown has worked for Kelly since the 1990s. While federal prosecutors said he stopped working for Kelly in 2018, a source tells CBS 2 that Brown served as Kelly’s personal assistant, among other roles, and still helps when needed.
- He currently lives in Las Vegas.
- Brown is named in two counts of the thirteen-count indictment against Kelly, namely the counts alleging Kelly paid Brown and McDavid to cover up his alleged crimes.
- According to the indictment, Brown conspired to receive three videos containing child pornography.
- Unlike McDavid, Brown is not accused of directly helping cover up the alleged crimes. Whereas McDavid is charged with offering hush money to keep potential accusers quiet, McDavid’s name is mentioned only a handful of times in the indictment.
- Brown did not appear in court Friday, unlike Kelly and McDavid. He’s scheduled to appear in court next week.