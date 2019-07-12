CHICAGO (CBS) — Federal prosecutors in Chicago unsealed a new indictment against R&B singer R. Kelly on Friday, charging him with 13 criminal counts; including child pornography, enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and obstruction of justice.
In the “Surviving R. Kelly’ documentary, which aired on Lifetime, women came forward “with new allegations of sexual, mental and physical abuse.” Angel Melendez, special agent in charge of ICE Homeland Security Investigations in New York City, said the docuseries “put again a spotlight on this type of activity.”
Here are some of the key allegations in the indictment in Chicago:
1. Kelly allegedly sexually abused five girls and recorded four of the victims on multiple videos.
2. The singer also allegedly conspired to intimidate his victims to conceal evidence and to lie to law enforcement, including the in the investigation that led to his 2008 trial on child pornography charges. Kelly was acquitted in that case.
3. Derrel McDavid, Kelly’s former manager, allegedly conspired with Kelly to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in hush money to victims, witnesses, and others to convince them not to cooperate with law enforcement investigations.
4. Another Kelly employee, Milton “June” Brown, faces child pornography charges for allegedly helping Kelly send the videos of his victims through the mail.
