Cubs Slugger Kris Bryant Hits Baseballs Into Chicago River For Red Bull StuntCubs slugger Kris Bryant spent part of his final day off for the All-Star break hitting baseballs into the Chicago River.

Zambrano’s Comeback: The Former Cub, Who Used To Be One Of MLB’s Best Pitchers, Enjoying The Game Again On A Different Level"I'm in control. I'm definitely having fun. This is a second chance God has given to me, and I'm going to enjoy it," says Zambrano.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Picks: The Undertaker Back With No Holds BarredWWE's Extreme Rules 2019 builds on the return of The Undertaker, who will team with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Four High School Soccer Players From Deerfield Headed To Sweden For World Cup Of Youth SoccerThe timing of the U.S. Women’s National Team winning their second consecutive World Cup couldn’t be better to inspire four local high school soccer players, who are headed to Sweden to compete for Team USA in their own international showdown.

John Deere Classic: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa To Attack TPC Deere RunPGA Tour young guns like Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa hope to take next step as they tee off at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

White Sox Extend Protective Netting At Guaranteed Rate FieldWorkers were seen Wednesday putting up new netting at the field, making the team the first in baseball to extend the netting all the way to the foul poles.