Stream The John Deere ClassicThe John Deere Classic comes to you live from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

'It's Not Easy To Make A League Last': Ice Cube Talks Big 3, Dr. Dre, And John SingletonThe legendary artist and actor discusses his career, working with Dr. Dre, and year three of the Big 3 basketball league.

Cubs Slugger Kris Bryant Hits Baseballs Into Chicago River For Red Bull StuntCubs slugger Kris Bryant spent part of his final day off for the All-Star break hitting baseballs into the Chicago River.

Zambrano’s Comeback: The Former Cub, Who Used To Be One Of MLB’s Best Pitchers, Enjoying The Game Again On A Different Level"I'm in control. I'm definitely having fun. This is a second chance God has given to me, and I'm going to enjoy it," says Zambrano.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Picks: The Undertaker Back With No Holds BarredWWE's Extreme Rules 2019 builds on the return of The Undertaker, who will team with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Four High School Soccer Players From Deerfield Headed To Sweden For World Cup Of Youth SoccerThe timing of the U.S. Women’s National Team winning their second consecutive World Cup couldn’t be better to inspire four local high school soccer players, who are headed to Sweden to compete for Team USA in their own international showdown.