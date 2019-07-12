CHICAGO (CBS) — A tractor trailer carrying a load of recyclable metals left a massive mess after it flipped over in Aurora Friday morning, mangling cars and sending debris all over the road.
Many people working in the area stepped out on Galena Boulevard after hearing what they called an ear-piercing sound to see the aftermath.
Guiselle Franco works nearby and said this was the first vehicle impact she has seen, and she may never forget it.
“He hit the brakes,” she said. “The back of the truck flipped, and it dragged the cars with it. It was like a domino effect, so all the cars just hit each other.”
The cleanup took hours after the incident, and the road did not reopen until shortly after 5 p.m.
The driver of the truck was clearly shaken.
One other person had to be extricated from a car and transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
CBS 2 reached out to the trucking company, J.M. Martinez, for comment but was not able to reach anyone.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown. It remains under investigation.