CHICAGO (CBS)– An investigation is underway after three people were found deceased in a house fire in Elmhurst Friday night.
The fire was reported at a house on Willow Road in Elmhurst around 9:30 p.m.
According to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, the Elmhurst Fire Department removed three people, one woman and two males, from the house. Officials said all three were deceased.
Witnesses on scene reported seeing two bodies in the home’s yard. The fire was being called suspicious, and a major criminal investigation is underway.
A hole in the roof could be seen from Chopper 2 above the scene.
This is a developing story.