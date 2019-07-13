  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Cermak-Chinatown, CTA, CTA Red Line, Red Line, stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA Red Line trains are delayed after a man was fatally stabbed on a train at Cermak-Chinatown, according to Chicago police.

According to CTA officials, Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at Cermak-Chinatown. CTA officials tweeted that shuttle busses are available between Roosevelt and Sox-35th and alternative lines should be considered.

Police said a 54-year-old male was riding the train headed southbound, just before 3 p.m., when he engaged in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender.

Police said the offender produced a knife and fatally stabbed the 54-year-old.

The offender fled from the train at the Cermak Red Line stop heading southbound on Wentworth.

No one is in custody and Area Central Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.