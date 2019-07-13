CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA Red Line trains are delayed after a man was fatally stabbed on a train at Cermak-Chinatown, according to Chicago police.
According to CTA officials, Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at Cermak-Chinatown. CTA officials tweeted that shuttle busses are available between Roosevelt and Sox-35th and alternative lines should be considered.
Police said a 54-year-old male was riding the train headed southbound, just before 3 p.m., when he engaged in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender.
Police said the offender produced a knife and fatally stabbed the 54-year-old.
The offender fled from the train at the Cermak Red Line stop heading southbound on Wentworth.
No one is in custody and Area Central Detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.