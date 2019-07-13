CHICAGO (CBS)– Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, Saturday will be a hot and humid day with temperatures in the 90s. Showers are possible between 3 and 8 p.m.
Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 89 degrees and cooler near the lake.
The rest of the week has temperatures in the 90s with high humidity. According to Curran, this will be the hottest week of the season so far.
In Indiana, there is a Air Quality alert in effect until midnight for Lake, Porter and La Porte counties.