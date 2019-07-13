CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people died after a wrong-way vehicle struck a taxi on I-55 early Saturday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, the wrong-way vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lanes on I-55 at Kedzie. The wrong-way vehicle struck a taxi.
Police confirmed both drivers died following the crash.
The taxi also had two passengers at the time of the collision. Both passengers were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.
Traffic was diverted at Kedzie.
This is a developing story.