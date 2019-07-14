CHICAGO (CBS)– Sample beer and shop locally at the second annual Malt Row on Damen festival in Ravenswood.
The event is a chance for the Ravenswood neighborhood to showcase local breweries and businesses.
Chef Amy Hansen, owner of Amy’s Candy Bar, and James Moriarty, co-founder of Urban Renewal Brewery were live in the studio to talk about the event.
They said businesses will be partnering with the local breweries.
Malt Row on Damen will take place on July 17 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Damen and Leland to Argyle and admission is $30.