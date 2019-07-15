CHICAGO (CBS) — The city announced new plans Sunday night to try and trap an alligator that has so far eluded Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, Chicago Animal Care and Control teams, and a man who calls himself Alligator Bob.
The gator was again spotted Sunday night, peeking its head above the water of the Humboldt Park lagoon before sinking back below the surface.
It’s been playing this game of hide and seek for a week now.
After days of trying to catch the gator with no luck, the city is changing up its strategy.
Chicago Police closed off large portions of the park Sunday evening.
In addition, they’ve closed Humboldt Boulevard to traffic between North Avenue and Division Street, and have put up fencing and barricades surrounding the pedestrian paths on the east side of the park.
The city has also been consulting with wildlife experts from Florida on how best to trap the gator.
They hope to keep onlookers and foot-traffic away from the lagoon, believing that that the quieter the surrounding area is, they more likely the gator is to take the bait.