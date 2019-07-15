The Chicago, Illinois, downtown skyline including the Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower, is seen from the air at sunset, February 15, 2013. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) Chicago skyline. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)





Looking to mix things up this week? From a media panel to a wellness event, here’s a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Media Panel: How to Get Your Healthcare Story Covered

From the event description:

Join us for a panel discussion, moderated by PCI’s Mary Erangey, with four leading healthcare journalists from Built In Chicago, Chicago Tribune, Crain’s Chicago Business and Modern Healthcare.

When: Tuesday, July 16, noon-1:30 p.m.

Where: MATTER, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 1230

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sleep Out: Chicago Kickoff Event

From the event description:

Join us at Lagunitas Taproom as we kick off our third annual Sleep Out: Chicago event! Each year, members of our community spend one night Sleeping Out for homeless youth, and this is the party that starts it all! Come enjoy some food, share a beer, and celebrate all things Sleep Out. If you’re new to the Sleep Out experience, you’ll learn about the youth whose lives you’ll be impacting, as well as what it takes to spend a November night on the streets for our youth.

When: Tuesday, July 16, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Lagunitas Brewing Company Chicago, 2607 W. 17th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

#Sweatworking at Roosevelt Collection Shops

From the event description:

Walking into the Roosevelt Collection Shops in the South Loop, the wellness possibilities abound. From all the places to take care of your body like Yoga Six, Shred415, Title Boxing Club and Massage Envy to all of the shops like Fleet Feet, Old Navy and Victoria’s Secret where you can dress for sweat. We dare say it’s a wellness oasis. And so July 17, we’ll take it over, creating a wellness experience built for a summer night.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Roosevelt Collection Shops, 150 W. Roosevelt Road

Admission: $15-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

AirGo Live! with Tasha and Eve L. Ewing

From the event description:

AirGo is back for our second episode in front of a live audience! This time, we’re excited to launch our #BYPSpotlight, a collaboration with Black Youth Project, a website and resource hub examining the attitudes, resources and culture of the young, urban black millennial. Over the next year, AirGo and BYP will be co-curating a set of episodes featuring young Black Chicagoans bettering their communities through research and direct engagement.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Citlalin Gallery and Theater, 2005 S. Blue Island Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Summer Nature Fest 2019

From the event description:

Join us for an evening outside featuring live animals, live music, nature play, hands-on activities and real scientists. Soak it all in with good food and drink and a view of North Pond under the city skyline.

When: Thursday, July 18, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Parking in Chicago can be tough, especially during popular events. To find free or cheap parking and to book parking in advance, see this map of Chicago parkingfrom SpotAngels. And to get there by public transportation, check the CTA’s website for nearby stations and schedules.