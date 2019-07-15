CHICAGO (CBS) — There have been no reports of undocumented immigrants being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as had been expected this weekend, but people living in the Latino community on the city’s Southeast Side say they’re still on edge.

Advocates have been spending weeks informing undocumented immigrants of their rights, if ICE agents show up at their homes. Last month, President Trump said he was delaying plans for a wave of roundups of undocumented immigrants. Those deportation operations were expected to begin on Sunday, but there have been no signs of large-scale deportations so far.

The New York Times said instead of one massive, simultaneous sweep, the operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be carried out as a series of smaller raids, spread out over several days.

Dozens of residents came out Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood, walked down Commercial Avenue, and went into businesses to distribute information about knowing your rights and what to do if you see ICE in your area.

Residents and activists canvassed the Commercial Avenue business corridor and the 106th and Ewing corridor to ensure immigrants are informed and ready to defend their rights if ICE agents conduct removal operations.

The Commercial Avenue business corridor his historically known as the first Mexican community in Chicago. Many immigrants came to the area in the early 1900s to work in the booming steel industry. That’s why organizers said Monday’s message is symbolic.

“The history here in Southeast Chicago, the Latino history, particularly the Mexican history, has been very important for all of us,” said activist Anna Guajardo. “Our families who worked in the steel plants or the different companies here have contributed for many years, and it’s kind of unjust that over the decades we have been overlooked and underrepresented, but we’re hoping to bring more light to this issue.”

Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) and other elected officials in Chicago said there have been no reports or sightings of ICE agents in the area over the weekend.