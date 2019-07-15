CHICAGO (CBS)– Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, the two women who live with R. Kelly, have retained Chicago-based attorney Gloria Schmidt.
Schmidt is currently the attorney for the Osundairo brothers in the Jussie Smollett case.
In the days following Kelly’s arrest, the women released a video dispelling rumors that they were evicted from his Trump Tower apartment.
Savage and Clary will be in court tomorrow for Kelly’s hearing.
Schmidt will make a statement following the court hearing and then hold a press conference roughly around 3 p.m. at Trump tower.