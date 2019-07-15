CHICAGO (CBS) — Family and friends of missing Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles on Monday urged police to step up their investigation into the pregnant woman’s mysterious disappearance.
Coles was 26 years old and three months pregnant when she went missing in October, and loved ones hope the public won’t forget about her.
She was last seen near 81st and Vernon in the Chatham neighborhood on Oct. 2. Surveillance video showed her wearing her U.S. Postal Service uniform, walking up and down the street the morning she vanished, after she’d called in sick for the day.
Her family has said they found her car parked on her block, with her cell phone and purse still inside.
Police have said they suspect foul play in her disappearance, but she has not been found.
“As of right now, there aren’t any new updates. From my understanding, they have run against a brick wall. If anybody have any information concerning Ms. Kierra Coles to post, please reach out to the proper authorities and pass along information. If not, reach out to me directly, Joseph Coles on Facebook,” said her father, Joseph Coles.
Coles’ family and the U.S. Postal Service are offering more than $46,000 in reward money for information leading to her whereabouts.
Anyone with information on Coles’ whereabouts should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.