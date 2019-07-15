CHICAGO (CBS)– A crisis team visited York Community High School all Monday morning and afternoon after a murder-suicide in Elmhurst left a student and a recent graduate dead.
According to officials, 43-year-old Jamie Jones shot her two sons, Jason and Nathan Harris, before setting fire to the home and committing suicide.
Jason, 16, was an incoming junior at York Community High School and Nathan, 19, a recent grad. According to the Superintendent, counseling resources will continue for the community.
Nieghbors said there were no red flags and nothing out of the ordinary.
“I didn’t see them doing anything wrong, they did nothing,” neighbor Theodore Sepsis said. “I was so shocked when it was mentioned to me. I said, ‘them?’”
He still can’t grasp what happened behind his neighbors’ front door.
“They were a peaceful family, quiet. They never had any problems in the neighborhoood, with anybody,” Sepsis said. “I’m very sad.”
The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is working with the County Coroner’s Office and the County State’s Attorney’s Office on the case.
Superintendent Dr. David Moyer announced plans for counselors here at the high school. He said starting Monday, “We will continue to look to law enforcement should additional information and updates be required.”
Friends and family who showed up to memorialize the three did not want to make statements or go on camera.
The sheriff’s office is sharing several crisis-related resources including DuPage County Health Department, Central DuPage Pastoral Counseling Center and the Suicide Prevention Life Line.