CHICAGO (CBS)– R. Kelly remains behind bars and he is just 19 hours from facing a judge, for two new federal indictments.
He was arrested in Chicago Thursday night, on a 13-count indictment that includes sex crimes and obstruction of justice.
On Friday, a New York federal indictment accused Kelly of racketeering and sex crimes.
On Monday, attorney Michael Avenatti held a news conference in Chicago, laying out his involvement in the federal and state charges against Kelly.
Tuesday’s legal proceeding will include a federal court hearing, initially scheduled for Monday, as well as an arraignment.