CHICAGO (CBS)– A troubling safety record has been uncovered for the trucking company involved in a fiery crash on the Stevenson expressway.
The driver died, and the busy roadway was shut down for hours.
When the driver crashed his tanker truck on the Stevenson Expressway early Sunday morning, he was working for a Chicago-area company that’s had more crashes than many of its competitors.
The crash sparked a long line of fire on the inbound Stevenson near Cicero. The driver had lost control of his tanker truck containing a flammable liquid, flipped over and slammed into the concrete barrier before bursting into flames. The driver was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
He drove for McMahon Transport, based In Lockport. On its website, the company says it has a “Commitment to safety. When it comes to safety, nobody tops McMahon.”
But that claim is at odds with the federal government’s transportation records. They show McMahon vehicles were involved in 10 crashes, causing seven injuries, between late 2017 and April of this year.
Most carriers didn’t have any crashes in the same time period.
According to the Federal Government’s Transportation Department, McMahon has 52 registered vehicles with 95 drivers.
One other person was injured on the Stevenson Sunday morning.
CBS 2 reached out to McMahon Transport to get its reaction to the weekend crash and to discuss its safety record. A McMahon employee suggested calling the state police.