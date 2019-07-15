



Serious questions remain after a wrong-way crash left a taxi driver and the wrong-way driver dead on the Stevenson Expressway

The 33-year-old driver was cited six times within eight years for not having a valid license or driving on a suspended license.

Family and friends of the taxi driver had to say their final goodbyes today at his funeral.

Friend James Hill said “He would do anything for anybody, you didn’t have to ask Baig for anything, he’s the nicest person would ever want to meet.”

Friends described 57- year-old Imtiaz Baig as friendly and a hard-worker.

He was on the job early Saturday morning for Flash Cab and had two passengers in the back seat when their cab was hit head on by a red Nissan.

It was going the wrong way in the middle of the southbound lanes on I-55.

“We couldn’t believe it, we couldn’t believe it,” Hill said.

Hill and Baig’s ex-wife first heard about what happened on the news.

“The thought ran across me and Renee’s mind is that Baig drives a Flash Cab and we said ‘wow’ we didn’t think it was him but an hour or two later state police showed up and told us it was Baig,” Hill said.

State police said the driver of the red Nissan, 33-year-old Adelaido Torres got onto I-55 northbound in the southbound lanes at Pulaski.

Investigators do not know whether alcohol or drugs may have been involved.

CBS 2 looked into his record and found between 2008 and 2016 he was cited for not having a valid license or driving on a suspended license, six separate times.

This resulted in four moving violation convictions, including speeding.

“Wow i would say he shouldn’t be out on the road,” Hill said.

According to the Secretary of State, Torres got an Illinois license for the first time in January 2016 after satisfying his suspension time and the reinstatement fee.

He had a valid license at the time of the crash.

Two passengers in the taxi were hurt. One is out of the hospital and the other is in fair condition.