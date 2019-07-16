CHICAGO (CBS) — A four-foot alligator has been caught in Humboldt Park, a week after it was first spotted in the lagoon.
The gator was first seen in the Humboldt Park lagoon on July 9, and several humane traps had been set to catch it, but it had remained elusive until Tuesday morning.
Police confirmed the alligator was captured Tuesday morning.
On Sunday, the city had changed up its strategy for catching the gator, closing off the east half of the park to keep people away, believing quieter conditions would lure the gator out of hiding.
The city also hired alligator expert Frank Robb, owner of Crocodilian Specialist Services in Florida, to help capture the gator, after a volunteer known only as “Alligator Bob” was unable to lure the reptile into several humane traps he’d set up in the park.
Authorities also installed underwater fencing over the weekend to try to narrow the alligator’s range.
The city is refusing to say how much they’re paying Frank Robb.
CBS2 reached out to another alligator expert with the University of Florida.
He said he doesn’t know Robb’s rate but he wouldn’t do a job like this for less than $550 per day plus expenses.
