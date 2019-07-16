CHICAGO (CBS)– The FBI Chicago Field Office is seeking the public’s help locating a man suspected of robbing multiple banks in Chicago.
#HappeningNow Help @FBIChicago arrest this unknown bank robbery suspect #wanted for robbing 4 Chicago banks & attempting to rob 2 more in the last two months. #Reward If you have info, call (312) 421-6700 https://t.co/lx92ALCdv1 pic.twitter.com/FfHhJEafFU
— FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) July 16, 2019
According to officials, the man is suspected of robbing four Chicago banks and attempting to rob two more in the last two months.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 312-421-6700.