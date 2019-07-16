  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– The FBI Chicago Field Office is seeking the public’s help locating a man suspected of robbing multiple banks in Chicago.

According to officials, the man is suspected of robbing four Chicago banks and attempting to rob two more in the last two months.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 312-421-6700.