CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago Police officer remains employed, at least for now, despite a Chicago Office Of Inspector General investigation that found she was “double-dipping” and lying on timesheets.

In August, 2017 when the investigation ended, Officer Tabitha L. Tabb was relieved of her police powers and assigned to work in the 911 call center, until last month.

Documents show three instances where Tabb was on the clock for the Chicago Police Department and doing security for Altgeld Gardens Homes at the same time.

In January, 2012, a time sheet shows Tabb on duty at Altgeld for eight hours overnight. During that time, she’s also listed by the Chicago Police Department as being on duty near 11421 S. Stewart, taking part in, or present for, an arrest around 10:30 p.m.

In April, 2013, a time sheet shows Tabb working security at Altgeld at 10:55 p.m. while again, taking part in one or more arrests as a Chicago Police officer at 13134 South Langley Avenue.

The same month, she arrested someone at 1329 W. 79th Place, at 8:10 p.m. Her security guard time sheet shows her working at Altgeld Gardens at the same time.

The Office of Inspector General investigation found the officer worked more than 45 hours a week as a security guard while clocking in a 40-hour workweek as a cop. For more than 500 hours, she was on the clock for both.

Last month, Police Supt. Eddie Johnson signed an order of termination for Tabb. Right now, she’s suspended without pay.

Now the Police Board will have to decide her fate.

Reached by phone, Tabb had no comment.