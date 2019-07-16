  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Extreme heat is on the way for Chicago areas.

Rain and clouds are expected to keep Tuesday’s temperatures down to a high of 87 degrees. But, temperatures will rise throughout the week.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the hottest stretch of high temperatures will be from Thursday to Saturday. She said heat index values could hit 110 degrees on Thursday and Friday.