CHICAGO (CBS)– Extreme heat is on the way for Chicago areas.
Rain and clouds are expected to keep Tuesday’s temperatures down to a high of 87 degrees. But, temperatures will rise throughout the week.
Dangerous heat headed for #Chicago! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/IhUp2h5GPe
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) July 16, 2019
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the hottest stretch of high temperatures will be from Thursday to Saturday. She said heat index values could hit 110 degrees on Thursday and Friday.