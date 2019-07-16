WASHINGTON (CBS) — The Supreme Court says former Justice John Paul Stevens, a leading liberal, has died at age 99.
Stevens was born in Chicago and graduated from Northwestern University Law School.
Stevens was appointed by President Ford and served on the court from 1975 until his retirement in 2010.
Stevens was considered a moderate when Ford nominated him. On the Supreme Court he became known as an independent thinker and a voice for ordinary people against powerful interests.
Stevens attended Game 4 of the Chicago Cubs World Series in 2016.