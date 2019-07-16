CHICAGO (CBS) — A standoff with a gunman in southwest suburban Lockport came to a peaceful end after nearly six hours Monday night, when a man with an assault rifle surrendered to police.
Around 4:30 p.m., the Will County Sheriff’s SWAT team responded to a call of shots fired near Lawrence Avenue and Bruce Road in unincorporated Lockport Township.
When they arrived, officers saw an AR-15 assault rifle inside a home in the 2700 block of Lawrence Avenue. A short time later, a man who lived in the home called police and began making threats.
The man refused to speak to deputies at the scene, and SWAT teams surrounded the home.
Police said the man surrendered to deputies around 10 p.m.
No one was injured during the standoff.
An assault rifle was found at the home.
Charges were pending Tuesday morning.