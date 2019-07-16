CHICAGO (CBS) — It was the ultimate case of turning lemons into lemonade. Naperville police showed up in force at a charity lemonade stand to make a generous donation, after someone stole the money two sisters were raising for Feeding America.

Eleven-year-old Alizay Kashim and her sister were raising money for Feeding America, a network of food banks, but last week a couple teenagers stole the $9 they had raised with their lemonade stand.

“At first, I thought it was a prank, and I was really in shock, but then I saw them dash off and go super fast,” Alizay said. “After that, a couple minutes later, I knew that it wasn’t a prank. In that way, my heart sort of sank. It wasn’t too hard, but it was really stressful.”

A neighbor heard about the theft, and offered to let the sisters set up shop on the busy corner by his house this past weekend so they could try to make their money back.

Last week, Alizay & Emaan set up a lemonade stand to raise money for @FeedingAmerica. Teens stole the jar w/$9 they made in 2.5 hours. I saw the post & told their dad they could set up on our corner. @NapervillePD showed up & donated $170! In total, they raised over $300 👍🚔🍋 pic.twitter.com/ju7CKL0qKE — Ben Hutchison (@Ben__Hutchison) July 15, 2019

When Naperville police heard about it, officers showed up to donate $170.

“I knew they were coming, but I thought it was going to be like one or two cars, and they were just going to buy some lemonade, but it was like a whole line of cars, and they came out, and they donate so much money,” Alizay said. “It was so great. I really appreciate it.”

In total, the girls raised $350 over the weekend. Alizay said she’s going to personally deliver the donation to Feeding America’s office in downtown Chicago.