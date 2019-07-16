CHICAGO (CBS) — Sometimes it’s faster to take the train than fly to where you’re going, even if you’re a bird. A pigeon perched on a seat on the Brown Line during the morning rush on Monday.
Other commuters seemed to be unflappable, appearing to not even notice as the bird enjoyed its ride.
On train 3370. @cta wTF??? My better half just sent me these pictures from her morning commute. Fix it. pic.twitter.com/F9RcZUS1qW
— दौड़ (@Racetac) July 15, 2019
There was a brief delay on the Brown Line as the pigeon was escorted off the train at Armitage.
The CTA said it could not confirm if the bird paid its fare, but officials were checking its account.
Thank you to those who voiced concern for the bird that boarded the Brown Line earlier today. We're happy to report that upon reaching its destination at the Armitage Station, the pigeon safely alighted the train. Let this be a reminder, that even those who can fly ride CTA. 😉
— cta (@cta) July 15, 2019