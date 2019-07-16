  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sometimes it’s faster to take the train than fly to where you’re going, even if you’re a bird. A pigeon perched on a seat on the Brown Line during the morning rush on Monday.

Other commuters seemed to be unflappable, appearing to not even notice as the bird enjoyed its ride.

There was a brief delay on the Brown Line as the pigeon was escorted off the train at Armitage.

The CTA said it could not confirm if the bird paid its fare, but officials were checking its account.