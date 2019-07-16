CHICAGO (CBS)– Cook County Sheriff’s Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a “suspicious incident” in a local forest preserve.
According to officials, a man seen riding a black and red small-framed bicycle approached several children on a bike trail between Oakton and Dempster in a Forest Preserve near Morton Grove.
“According to the report, the man pulled down his pants and offered the children money to change his diaper,” Cook County officials stated in a press release.
The children fled the scene.
Officials said a similar incident took place on July 8 on a bike trail near Harms Woods.
Police said the suspicious man was described as a white man in his 20s who is about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall. The man has brown hair and his face was unshaven at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about this person is asked to call detectives at 708-865-4896.