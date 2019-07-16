CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman, standing alone on a CTA platform, was victimized by a man who masturbated in front of her, and she has photographic evidence of the indecent act.

The 18-year-old woman snapped the picture after witnessing the man expose himself on the Pulaski CTA train platform in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The woman, who spoke to CBS2 on condition of anonymity, said the incident will haunt her for a long time.

She was at the Orange Line stop around 1:40 p.m. on Monday.

“He took out his private parts and just started masturbating in front of me,” she said.

“I was frozen. In all honesty, I didn’t know what to do. I was shocked.”

She was too far from the customer assistance button, but was able to pretend to make a phone call and quickly snapped a photo of the offender.

She ran away and called police. She hopes the man is arrested and jailed.

She also said a dismissive CTA worker told her these incidents happen often and handed her a number to call.

CBS 2 has asked for data on how often harassment happens on the CTA system and is still awaiting those numbers.

However, in May of 2018, officers were searching for a suspect who allegedly fondled himself in front of a pregnant woman on the Brown Line.

Another woman snapped evidence of Joseph Barney exposing himself on the Blue Line in May, 2017. Barney was arrested and a search of CPD records shows multiple prior offenses related to indecent exposure and harassment.

That fact worries the young woman when it comes to safety on the CTA.

“He’ll get arrested, but what? He’ll be in jail for like 24 hours and do it again the next day.”

A CTA official wouldn’t comment on her specific allegations about how the CTA worker handled the case, but did say any rider who feels unsafe should call 911.