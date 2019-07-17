CHICAGO (CBS)– The hottest temperatures of the year are expected over the next few days. The extreme temperatures coupled with high humidity could contribute to Heat Index Values over 100 to 110 degrees.
An Excessive Heat Warning will take effect at noon Thursday and will go until 7 p.m. on Saturday. This warning is for Cook, DeKalb, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendal, La Salle, Will Benton, Jasper, Lake (IN), Newton, Porter counties.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, storms are possible with the high heat and humidity Wednesday evening.
The last time the temperature reached over 98 degrees was July 6, 2012 when it was 103 degrees.
On August 4, 2018 the temperature reached 97 degrees.