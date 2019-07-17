  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, heat, Metra, Metra Trains

CHICAGO (CBS)– Metra announced trains will operate at reduced speeds due to the extreme heat predicted for the end of the week.

In a tweet, Metra officials stated, “Reduced speeds will ultimately result in slightly longer travel times.”

The initial tweet explained, “When temperatures exceed 95 degrees, Metra is required to reduce train speed by 10 mph to compensate for heat related stress on the tracks.”

There is an excessive heat watch in effect from Thursday to Saturday evening.