CHICAGO (CBS)– Metra announced trains will operate at reduced speeds due to the extreme heat predicted for the end of the week.
Reduced speeds will ultimately result in slightly longer travel times. During this period of excessive heat, we will have additional resources performing track inspections and will be available for emergency repairs should they occur.
In a tweet, Metra officials stated, "Reduced speeds will ultimately result in slightly longer travel times."
The initial tweet explained, “When temperatures exceed 95 degrees, Metra is required to reduce train speed by 10 mph to compensate for heat related stress on the tracks.”
There is an excessive heat watch in effect from Thursday to Saturday evening.
National Weather Service has issued excessive heat watch; in effect from Thursday to Saturday evening. The hot temperatures & humidity will make it feel like 100 plus degrees. Please drink plenty of fluids & spend portion of your day in AC. More messages to follow.
